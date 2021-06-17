Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines

STANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With all members present Wednesday night, the Stanton Township Board heard the voices of its people and how they feel about bringing wind farming to the Copper Country.

Each person was given three minutes to speak, and Wednesday evening a general consensus formed.

Tourism, noise, and sleep. These were the main issues residents brought up.

Everyone who spoke during public comments was in opposition to the turbines.

Catherine Andrews, a former Stanton Township resident who now lives in Baraga County, says she helped stop a similar project in L’Anse before.

She says the process to erect turbines does more bad than good.

“They would’ve had to dynamite the top of the hills to put the roads in,” said Andrews. “So it would’ve affected wetlands, habitats - everything.”

In her opinion, the turbines don’t belong in the Copper Country.

“It’s absolutely a bad idea, it’s intermittent and unreliable and it needs a gas plant to back it up when it’s not functioning,” concluded Andrews.

TV6 was unable to obtain a comment from anyone supporting the turbines.

Moving forward, Stanton Township Board Supervisor John Mattila says Wednesday night’s meeting was only step one in the process.

“With these comments we received tonight we will go to the attorney,” said Mattila. “And then, it will be taken into consideration for the ordinance that will be written.”

Mattila says after the attorney is contacted, they will draft an ordinance. The ordinance will be presented at another public meeting. After that, there will be more public comment at a new hearing.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.