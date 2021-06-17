Advertisement

Schools prepare to spend federal aid

On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers and Governor Whitmer reached an agreement on how to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal help.
Money
Money(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan schools are planning how to spend billions in federal aid.

On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer reached an agreement on how to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal help.

Federal money was approved in March and last December, but months of debate has led to a delay in that money getting to schools.

“It feels like sometimes our legislators, at the state level, feel like they should be patted on the back for something they should have done months ago,” said Bryan DeAugustine, NICE Community Schools Superintendent.

Still, DeAugustine says the federal assistance will help. He estimates NICE will receive $750,000.

“That will help fill some holes in the budget where we spent down our general fund balance,” said DeAugustine. “Kind of like our savings account.”

DeAugustine says how much each district receives will be based on the percentage of low-income families. Some of the funding does have limitations – about 75 percent can be used to offset costs during COVID.

Escanaba Area Public Schools expects to receive a couple million dollars in aid and plans to use some of it to keep staff that was hired during the pandemic.

“Folks that help kids with mental or emotional issues that they may experienced through COVID,” said Coby Fletcher, Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent.

Fletcher says other funding will be used for school infrastructure and technology. For the funding to be dispersed, the money still needs be approved by the house and then signed by Governor Whitmer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast

Latest News

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra
Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns for summer concert series
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
New food truck offers Mexican food in Munising
New food truck offers Mexican food in Munising
Nationwide fireworks shortage impacting Upper Michigan
Nationwide fireworks shortage impacting Upper Michigan
Portage Lake District Library offering Linked in services to cardholders
Portage Lake District Library offering Linked in services to cardholders