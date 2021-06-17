Advertisement

Portage Lake District Library now offers LinkedIn Learning courses free to all library cardholders

Accessible anywhere with an internet connection
By Tia Trudgeon
Updated: 6 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - LinkedIn learning courses just became free to Portage Lake District Library cardholders.

A subscription to Linked In learning would typically set you back $29.99 a month.

As of today, the Houghton Library is offering the selection of over 16,000 courses on its website for free.

The library director says adding this resource was a no-brainer after seeing the need for digital resources during the pandemic.

“The library hasn’t been as accessible in person. We’ve seen much more use of our online resources. So, we’re really leaning into that by making a resource like LinkedIn Learning available, knowing that our patrons are turning more and more to our website to find the content they need.” says Dillon Geshel.

Pre-registration for the PLDL’s summer reading program also opens today online or at the library.

You can find more information about the library and what it offers on its website here.

