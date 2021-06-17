New business owners with new visions for the future

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Escanaba businesses now with new owners have new dreams for their futures.

Nickie Lauerman opened The Sassy Butterfly Boutique four years ago. The store was first online and then in the mall.

“It did well so we decided we would try to find a location in downtown and it just happened to work out that the owner of The Morrison Shop was looking to retire,” said Nickie Lauerman, new owner of The Morrison Shop in downtown Escanaba.

Some things are staying the same, like favorite clothing brands and the store’s name.

“It just doesn’t make sense to change something that people already know, and it works, and it’s been known as a staple in Escanaba for so many years,” said Lauerman.

Lauerman plans to add some new brands to her store, as well as men’s dress clothing.

Changes are also happening at another business in Escanaba. At Sears, new owners are working hard to rebuild the business and make it a better place to shop.

“Our mantra so far has been new owners, new faces, new atmosphere. If you have been here before and didn’t quite feel comfortable, come back and check us out,” said Eric Welch, new owner of Sears Hometown Store on Lincoln Road.

Eric took over the business in February of this year and he’s making changes to make Sears a more customer-friendly store.

“No 800 numbers, you call here, we get you set up. He talked directly to our service tech and we’ll get you taken care of,” said Welch. “We deliver as far as Manistique, will go up to Marquette and over that I am mountain and pretty much that big circle for within an hour or so.”

This weekend, Sears is hosting a new owner’s sale where most things will be 10 percent off.

“Friday and Saturday, new ownership celebration, we’re going to have carnival games and bounce houses in the parking lot for kids that’s been supplied by Cricket Wireless,” said Welch.

Both Escanaba stores are excited to be in the area and look forward to serving their community.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.