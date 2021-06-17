Mostly sunny & warm start to Thursday, followed by p.m. shower chances and few t-storms

Mostly sunny skies give way to increasing clouds Thursday afternoon as a frontal system enters from the west. Scattered shower chances begin in the western counties through midday, then spreading eastward into the Central U.P. by the afternoon. The combination of daytime heating, frontal lift and converging low-level winds produce thunderstorm chances through the afternoon and evening. The NWS Storm Prediction Center issues a marginal risk (isolated coverage) for severe thunderstorms in the Central U.P. -- for potential hazards of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

West through east clearing takes place early Friday morning with the front exiting the region. Expecting a mostly sunny Friday with a chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible.

High pressure builds into Saturday for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the U.P. Then on Sunday, a Northern Plains-based system enters the west end and brings increasing cloudiness and rain Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

A cooling trend transitions Monday and Tuesday to bring below average temperatures to the U.P. as we begin the first week of the summer season.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (with an isolated chance of being severe in the Central Upper Peninsula); warm and breezy

>Highs: 70s-80

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

Sunday, Father’s Day & First Day of Summer: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 70

