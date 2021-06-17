Advertisement

Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State House of Representatives have voted to end the state’s extended unemployment benefit. Under current legislation, those collecting unemployment received an extra $300 a week on top of federal unemployment.

The House voted 60-49 to end it, with all republicans voting for and all except for two democrats voting against. Upper Michigan representatives Sarah Cambensy (D-Marquette), Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock), and Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) all voted in favor of ending the payments.

Many republicans argue that the payments incentivize the unemployed to stay home, blaming the payments for a massive labor shortage state-wide. In a statement from May, Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said that the Whitmer administration “does not support taking unemployment benefits away from people who have lost a job through no fault of their own during a pandemic.”

The decision still has to go through the GOP-controlled senate.

