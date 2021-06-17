Advertisement

MDHHS seeking proposals for services for domestic violence victims

A total of $23.5 million is available and MDHHS anticipates issuing approximately 80 awards.
Purple domestic violence awareness ribbon in hands.(WLUC)
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a request for proposals to provide services to victims of domestic/intimate partner and dating violence, as well as their dependent children.

Domestic Violence Programming proposals that are awarded will support a wide range of flexible supportive services and resources, including temporary emergency housing; individual/group support; emergency intervention services; systems change, community education, and public awareness; advocacy and supportive services; and counseling/therapy.

Applications can be submitted by public agencies, Native American tribes and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that provide domestic violence services. A total of $23.5 million is available and MDHHS anticipates issuing approximately 80 awards.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator. Technical assistance will include help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants program by July 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET. The program period is from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Bureau of Community Services” link and selecting the “DVP-2022” grant program.

