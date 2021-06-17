Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast

Latest News

One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute...
1 dead, several hurt in Ariz. drive-by shootings
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is remaining intact after facing its third...
Obamacare upheld by Supreme Court a third time
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam of Capitol riot attack released in case of former Marine, NYPD
The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
The Marquette Symphony Orchestra
Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns for summer concert series