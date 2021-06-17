Advertisement

Lake Superior Watershed awarded Lake Superior Magazine’s 2020 Achievement Award

Lake Superior Watershed received the award Thursday morning at Presque Isle(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Magazine is recognizing a Marquette County partnership for its dedication to Lake Superior.

“Every year, since 1994, Lake Superior Magazine has picked an individual or an organization to honor with our Lake Superior Achievement Award,” said Lake Superior Magazine Editor Konnie LeMay.

On Thursday, the Superior Watershed Partnership was named the recipient of the 2020 Achievement Award for its significant contribution to Lake Superior and surrounding communities.

“The Superior Watershed Partnership has been on our radar for a long, long, long time for this award and they’ve deserved it all along,” LeMay said. “We have some huge projects such as with the City of Marquette restoring over a mile of Lakeshore and moving the road inland, those take years of planning and design but they’re happening,” said Superior Watershed Partnership Director Carl Lindquist.

Alongside year-round projects like the energy program and hiring seasonal workers each summer, the partnership has helped with projects on all four shores of Lake Superior as well as parts of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

“They’re kind of like the Swiss Army Knife of non-profit organizations because they’re able to pull all of these diverse things together” LeMay said.

Acting as a steward of the lake and surrounding lakeshore is what the partnership specializes in according to LeMay.

“We really believe that a community that’s healthy physically and economically will be best able to protect the lake.”

Lindquist said he is proud that the partnership is being recognized for what it’s accomplished over the last two decades.

