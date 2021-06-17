FMCA could possibly have second kindergarten section

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County catholic school could face a significant student expansion.

With 21 new students currently registered, Father Marquette Catholic Academy is looking at a possible second section of kindergarten for the upcoming school year. The goal for the school is to have 28 students to possibly have that second section.

Administrators are happy about the increase in interest.

“We have a lot of interest in Father Marquette,” said school principal Dr. Jessica Betz. “We have more families calling and more students registering than we have had in the past. Because of that interest, we are excited and want to consider potentially having a second kindergarten because our numbers are heading in that direction.”

Right now, any other students wanting to register will be placed on a wait list. The deadline to apply for that option is August 1st, which is the same day the school is expected to make a final decision.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.