Fireworks shortage hits the Upper Peninsula

Businesses advise people to buy firecrackers and sparklers early with the July 4th weekend around the corner
By Matt Price
Updated: 3 hours ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 4th of July is about celebrating America’s independence with fun and, of course, fireworks. However, some people’s plans to buy loads of firecrackers and sparklers may be in jeopardy because a fireworks shortage has hit the U.P.

Sherri Simmons, a spokesperson for TNT Fireworks, says demand is outpacing supply, another area of commerce where the COVID-19 Pandemic has had an impact.

“As a result of port delays and container shortages, we are experiencing lower supplies than last year,” Simmons explained.

As a result of the shortage, she says firework lovers should go out and get what they need as soon as possible.

“We’re asking customers to buy early this year to avoid product shortages or to avoid their favorite item from being sold out,” she stated.

At Morin Fireworks in Baraga, it has about three quarters of its usual stock. Manager Peter Morin says that is as much as the business is going to have leading up to the July 4th weekend.

“As we place orders,” Morin said, “we just hope that everything that we have on our list comes. Unfortunately, it hasn’t.”

Morin says most of the firework supply comes from places outside of the country, including China. He also says it could take weeks for shipping containers to get unloaded, making it important to buy earlier.

“We know there’s still a whole lot of people who like to wait until the last minute, and you may not be able to do that this year,” he said. Even July 1st might be too late. We may be completely wiped out by then. We don’t know.”

Both Morin and TNT advise those who do have fireworks to be safe and to celebrate the holiday with a bang.

