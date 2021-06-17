Escanaba beach now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Beaches in Escanaba opened for the summer on Monday.

The beach is fully staffed this year with eight lifeguards. The Escanaba recreation director says it was difficult to find lifeguards this year.

Hours are from noon until seven in the evening, seven days a week. If you plan to swim in the lake, you’re asked to swim in the roped off section in front of the lifeguard.

“We actually have enough sand this year to have a good beach. This is probably the most sand we’ve had in about three years so we’re happy for that. The water levels have gone down so there’s plenty of space for everyone to come down,” said Kim Peterson, recreation director for the City of Escanaba.

Sticky Fingers and Bobaloons food trucks will also be at the beach this year. Both food trucks will be at the beach as their staffing allows.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.