Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday

The sailboat capsized in Lake Superior, between Partridge Island and Middle Island Point in Marquette Township.
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were called to the report of a capsized sailboat and crew, between Partridge Island and Middle Island Point in Marquette Township.(Google/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A capsized sailboat and her crew are safe following a rescue in Lake Superior Thursday afternoon.

According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were called to the report of a capsized sailboat and crew, between Partridge Island and Middle Island Point in Marquette Township.

When rescuers arrived, a civilian in a canoe was assisting the crew of the sailboat.

Rescue personnel made contact with the sailboat crew with a surf board and the U.S. Coast Guard arrived and provided back up.

The sailboat and crew were brought to shore and the emergency was terminated.

“It was great to have such great teamwork between all responding agencies,” said Robert Cochran, Assistant Fire Chief, in a release.

Twenty-one fire personnel were on scene, Cochran said.

Marquette Township Fire Rescue was assisted at the scene by Marquette City Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, Marquette County Special Operations, Marquette County 131, UP Health System EMS and the United States Coast Guard in Marquette.

