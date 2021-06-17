Advertisement

Brookridge Heights delivers ‘a taste of Italy’

Every month, Brookridge is virtually visiting different countries, and Thursday’s kick off began with lunch for some UPHS workers.
Food featured a pasta bar, fresh bread, and cannoli.
Food featured a pasta bar, fresh bread, and cannoli.(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Frontline workers are getting a taste of Italy on Thursday.

Brookridge Heights began its Italy virtual voyage for residents and community partners.

“Brookridge Heights is about caring. It’s about caring for seniors and caring for each other and I think that’s a really strong message that we want to send and so we’re taking care of our healthcare workers who have taken care of us. A lot of the hospitals and home health have cared for our residents on a regular basis. So, this is our way of saying thank you and giving it back,” said Brookridge Heights Executive Director Jennifer Huetter.

Egypt will be the next stop on the virtual voyage in July.

