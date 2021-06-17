Bay College to start volleyball program in 2022

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College Administration and Athletic Director Matt Johnson announced that the Board of Trustees has approved the addition of Volleyball as the seventh sport to the Norse Athletics Program.

The Norse Volleyball Program will be slated to begin competition in the Fall of 2022. A national search for the first head coach of the program will begin immediately.

Johnson went on to express the excitement of the Athletic Department on the addition of a new sport. “We are excited to be expanding the athletic offerings at Bay. Volleyball is a very popular high school sport in our region, and the interest from prospects has been incredible. The decision to increase our athletic offerings demonstrates a strong commitment, by our administration and board, to the student-athlete experience at Bay.”

Bay College President, Dr. Laura Coleman, echoed the enthusiasm. “Bay College is excited to add volleyball to Norse athletics. We look forward to providing volleyball players the opportunity to continue using their talents at the college level.”

The Bay College Athletic Department began in 1968 and were then known as the Norsemen. The lone intercollegiate sport of Men’s Basketball continued to operate until 1977 when the Athletic Department disbanded. Bay College re-introduced athletics in 2017 with Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Men’s and Women’s Basketball. Now known as the Norse, Bay College Athletics expanded in the Fall of 2018 with the addition of Baseball and Softball. The Norse Athletic Program competes at the NJCAA Division II level, and is a member of Region 13.

