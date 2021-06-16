Work underway on courts, accessible paths at Marquette’s Williams Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction at Marquette’s Williams Park, for the athletic courts and accessible paths, has begun.

The tennis and basketball courts at Williams Park will be closed to the public until the project is complete. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction.

Ultra Construction, LLC is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during the construction process.

