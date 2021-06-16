Advertisement

Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition to hold Trade-Up Days this weekend

People can hand in their invasive ornamentals for a voucher to receive new environmentally-friendly plants
By Matt Price
Updated: 12 hours ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition is hosting two Invasive Species Trade-Up Days to let people remove any plants in their gardens and landscapes and trade them in.

Plants like Japanese Knotweed, Exotic Honeysuckles, and Japanese Barberry can cause environmental and economic harm.

People will receive $5.00 vouchers to replace those plants.

“Always make sure you’re cleaning your boots, your gear, and anything that you use if you’re gardening like your garden tools,” said WRISC coordinator Lindsay Peterson. “Don’t share plants that you are not 100% they are or if they are regulated in your state.”

The vouchers can be used any time at Cheniers in Norway and Flowerland Greenhouse Inc in Iron Mountain.

The plants can be dropped off at the Ever After Events Center parking lot on Friday, June 18th from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 3:00-5:00 p.m., as well as Saturday, June 19th from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

