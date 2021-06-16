Warmer Thursday with a Chance of Scattered Showers
Best Chance of Thunderstorms will be in the Evening Over Southern and Eastern Areas
Thursday: Partly to Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, possible thunderstorms south and east in the evening
Highs: 80s west, 70s east, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers, mainly south and east
Highs: 70s to around 80
Saturday: Cloudy early in the day east, sunshine west with a clearing trend spreading eastward during the day
Highs: 60s to near 70 north and east, 70s south and west
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of late-day rain west
Highs: mainly 70s
Plan on cool, showery weather early next week as low pressure deepens just to the east of Upper Michigan.
