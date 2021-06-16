Warmer Thursday with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Thursday: Partly to Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, possible thunderstorms south and east in the evening

Highs: 80s west, 70s east, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers, mainly south and east

Highs: 70s to around 80

Saturday: Cloudy early in the day east, sunshine west with a clearing trend spreading eastward during the day

Highs: 60s to near 70 north and east, 70s south and west

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of late-day rain west

Highs: mainly 70s

Plan on cool, showery weather early next week as low pressure deepens just to the east of Upper Michigan.

