U.P. shares in nationwide bike shortage

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused a bike shortage in shops across the country. At Build A Bicycle in Kingsford, caretaker Steven says the demand for bikes has increased this year.

“With the little extra COVID money, people are running out, not able to get out,” he said. “They are getting to the outside to do some family events. So, they have sought bicycles. People who have never ridden bikes are now riding bikes.”

Steven says his shop is the only place north of Appleton, Wisconsin that has bikes in stock.

“Most shops, you’re going to go in and they’re going to say September or October,” he explained. “They’re doing pre-orders and pre-sales, hoping and waiting for something to show up.”

Most bikes get shipped from Taiwan and China. When the supply chain stopped, so did the freighters carrying the products. Moreover, prices of shipping containers have drastically increased.

“A shipping container, a year or two ago, cost $1,000,” Steven stated. “Now, it costs $4,000. And, it’s even going to go up again because there’s another pandemic going on overseas.”

As a result, Steven says bike prices since January 1st have increased in his store.

Build A Bicycle has remained competitive by embracing technology and selling online.

“A lot of bike shops have been in opposition of internet,” Steven said. “The internet has been killing out small shops. We embraced it and wanted to become part of it. Because we became part of it, we became an online power store.”

Steven says Build A Bicycle will continue to have bikes delivered weekly and help anyone who needs repairs. To buy a bike from the shop online, visit bicyclescript.com.

