U.P. community rowing club returns to in-person training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. community rowing club is back together again after a year of virtual meetings.

While club members were able to train with rowing machines, they missed out on the community aspect of the sport.

Club member Gail Brayden says virtual training kept members in shape, but that camaraderie is what rowing is really all about.

The U.P. rowing club is open to all adults, experienced or not, who want to share the combined love of the outdoors, fitness and friends.

“I think if you’re thinking of rowing but not sure yet, come out and watch us row, because I think you’ll see what a beautiful sport it is. It kind of combines friends, fitness, nature. There’s even a spiritual aspect to it.” says Brayden.

You can find more information about the U.P. rowing club on its website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.