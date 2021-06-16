South Range announces July 4 plans

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - The South Range Fourth of July Committee has announced its schedule of events.

This year’s celebration begins at 7 a.m. on July 4 with a flea market off M-26 in South Range.

Then, throughout the day, there will be different food and drink events along Main St.

For families, there will be cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, as well as the big parade at 2 p.m.

To end the night, fireworks will begin at dusk at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“Adults and families, we’re having childrens’ races and kids games,” said South Range Fourth of July Committee President Michael Renier. “We’re hoping to have a couple of thousand people come to our events.”

