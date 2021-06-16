Advertisement

South Range announces July 4 plans

Family fun all day long.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - The South Range Fourth of July Committee has announced its schedule of events.

This year’s celebration begins at 7 a.m. on July 4 with a flea market off M-26 in South Range.

Then, throughout the day, there will be different food and drink events along Main St.

For families, there will be cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, as well as the big parade at 2 p.m.

To end the night, fireworks will begin at dusk at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“Adults and families, we’re having childrens’ races and kids games,” said South Range Fourth of July Committee President Michael Renier. “We’re hoping to have a couple of thousand people come to our events.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast

Latest News

Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition to hold Trade-Up Days this weekend
Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition to hold Trade-Up Days this weekend
GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival
GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Stanton Twp. Hall.
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Escanaba farmer's market opens for the season
Escanaba farmer's market opens for the season