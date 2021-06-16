Silver Creek Church provides free food to Marquette County families through Feeding America

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 350 Marquette County families received free food during a Feeding America event on Wednesday.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift partner with Feeding America to provide food distribution events every month of this year.

The events are a drive-through fashion, with volunteers loading boxes into vehicles. The church staff and members hand out food until it’s all gone.

Silver Creek Thrift employee Jenny Schwark says she feels blessed to be able to help provide for others.

“I enjoy volunteering because I once was homeless,” says Schwark. “So I know the need for people in the area. You just have a heart when you’ve been through things.”

Silver Creek Church Associate Pastor Ben Taylor says there is an obvious need in the community.

“It’s awesome able to do something just as simple as to give,” says Taylor. “It’s just great to see the joy that people get in receiving and blessing them. It’s humbling to be part of that process.”

There are no requirements to get food, everyone is welcome.

The next food distribution is July 14.

