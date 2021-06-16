Advertisement

Silver Creek Church provides free food to Marquette County families through Feeding America

Silver Creek provides free food to local families every month with a Feeding America food...
Silver Creek provides free food to local families every month with a Feeding America food distribution.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 350 Marquette County families received free food during a Feeding America event on Wednesday.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift partner with Feeding America to provide food distribution events every month of this year.

The events are a drive-through fashion, with volunteers loading boxes into vehicles. The church staff and members hand out food until it’s all gone.

Silver Creek Thrift employee Jenny Schwark says she feels blessed to be able to help provide for others.

“I enjoy volunteering because I once was homeless,” says Schwark. “So I know the need for people in the area. You just have a heart when you’ve been through things.”

Silver Creek Church Associate Pastor Ben Taylor says there is an obvious need in the community.

“It’s awesome able to do something just as simple as to give,” says Taylor. “It’s just great to see the joy that people get in receiving and blessing them. It’s humbling to be part of that process.”

There are no requirements to get food, everyone is welcome.

The next food distribution is July 14.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday
2nd Dunkin' location in the U.P.
Dunkin’ now open in Marquette Township
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Jobs in Michigan.
Michigan jobless rate edges up in May
EGLE logo and faucet.
Markkanen highlights water infrastructure grant awarded to Charter Township of Calumet
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Dr. Thomas Werner is Associate Professor of genetics and developmental biology at Michigan...
Michigan Tech professor receives Professor of the Year Award
MATI raising money for new mobile drive-in kit
Marquette theater association starts campaign for new equipment