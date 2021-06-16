Advertisement

Schedule changes on TV6 & FOX UP Thursday, Friday for US Open coverage

NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament will be adjusting scheduled newscasts, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.
TV6 & FOX UP golf graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 5 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be programming changes Thursday and Friday on TV6 & FOX UP due to NBC’s U.S. Open golf coverage.

  • Thursday:
    • Thursday, golf airs on TV6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. eastern, so the TV6 News Tonight will be shown on FOX UP, at the usual time, 7:00 p.m. eastern.           
    • Jeopardy! will air a half hour earlier at 6:30 p.m. eastern while Wheel of Fortune will be shown on FOX UP at its normal time of 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday:
    • Friday U.S. Open coverage starts at 6:00 p.m. eastern on TV6, so the TV6 Early News will be aired on FOX UP at 6:00 p.m. eastern.           
    • Jeopardy! Friday is moved to 6:30 p.m.
    • The TV6 News Tonight is on FOX UP at 7:00 p.m. and Wheel of Fortune follows at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on programming on TV6 & FOX UP, click here.

