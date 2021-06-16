Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Pelkie woman has died following a rollover crash in Covington Township Tuesday.

According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash site on Ford Road at 10:40 p.m. June 15.

Through scene investigation, deputies determined that the 1998 Jeep was driven by 40-year-old Keri LeClaire, of Pelkie. LeClaire died from her rollover crash injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released. The crash remains under investigation. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.