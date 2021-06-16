NMU names Keller as new Cross Country Skiing Head Coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has selected Andy Keller as head Nordic ski coach. Keller served as associate head coach during the 2020-21 season and was the Wildcats’ Assistant Coach for three years prior.

“Andy has demonstrated the ability to recruit and coach high-level student-athletes, and earned the trust and respect of coworkers and the team,” said Director of Athletics Forrest Karr. “Andy is a student of the sport and very thoughtful. He encourages communication and student-athletes being involved in the development of training programs. Andy genuinely cares about helping student-athletes and has a solid plan to continue Northern’s tradition of success.”

Keller has played a key role in all aspects of the daily operations of the program since arriving in the summer of 2017. He has also been solely responsible for the design and implementation of the strength training program for the team.

During his time at NMU, the Wildcats have had 15 All-America honorees and one individual NCAA champion. This spring, the Wildcats had five All-America honorees, including a podium finish, at the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships. The women’s team placed third at the National Championships, which was its highest finish since 2014.

“I am honored to be named the Head Coach of the Northern Michigan Nordic Ski Team. I would like to thank Forrest Karr and the members of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to lead this program that I care very deeply about,” said Keller. “I am eager to contribute my enthusiasm and skills into guiding the ski program into the next phase of academic and athletic achievement. I will strive to carry on the tradition of excellence that Sten Fjeldheim has instilled within the student-athletes of this team.”

Prior to his time with the NMU Nordic team, Keller spent five years with the Central Cross Country Skiing Association (CXC). He spent 2012-14 as the head coach of the Junior Development program, which featured four All America honorees, one U.S. National Champion, 17 Junior National Team qualifiers, and one U18 Scandanavian Cup qualifier. He designed the athlete training program for CXC and also helped train skiers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.

In October of 2014, Keller became the Director of Senior, Junior, and Post Graduate Programs at CXC. He was responsible for the management of the program, as well as athlete training programs. The team had one U.S. National Champion and one World Championship qualifier. Keller also organized the College Summer Residency Program in Marquette, Mich., with the NMU Olympic Training Site.

Keller has also served on the staff for three World Junior and U23 World Championship teams.

In college, he was a four-year letter winner for Michigan Technological University as a skiing student-athlete and a three-year letter winner for the Huskies’ cross country running team while earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in coaching fundamentals.

