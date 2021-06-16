MISH Waterfront Races begin next week

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A race taking runners along the Lake Michigan shoreline is coming to Delta County in 10 days.

The MISH Waterfront marathon/half/10K begins on June 26 at the Terrace Bay Hotel. There are already more than 370 people registered – that’s over a 100 more people compared to the last race in 2019. Registration continues through the morning of the races.

If running isn’t your thing, MISH Events also needs volunteers to help with the race. Volunteers will help direct traffic, hand out water and help with registration.

“All volunteers will receive a free meal at Freshwater Tavern, a MISH Events t-shirt and food and drink at the event. It’s a nice way to just get out and help with the community and it’s a great community event with a lot of people from out of town,” said Rick Elrod, race director for MISH Events.

Click here to register for the race or to learn more about volunteering.

