Advertisement

Michigan Tech adds two to Women’s Soccer program

Courtesy: MTU
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Head coach Bulut (Turk) Ozturk has announced a pair of additions the Michigan Tech soccer staff for the 2021-22 season. Hunter Stoddard will join the program as graduate assistant and goalkeeper coach and Kieran Rowan is aboard as student manager. Cora Essenmacher also returns as assistant coach.

Stoddard is a current PhD. student at Michigan Tech studying Chemical Engineering. He calls Hemlock, Michigan home and earned his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering in the spring of 2020. Stoddard played four seasons of varsity soccer in high school as wells as four years of club soccer in the Michigan State Premier Soccer League (MSPSP).

He is still a member of MTU’s club soccer team and has experience coaching youth soccer and recreational soccer in Hemlock.

Rowan is a second year Engineering Management student at Michigan Tech. His duties with the soccer team will include collection and dissemination of quantitative statistics to assist the staff and student-athletes. Rowan specializes in the tactical side of the game and is an avid Newcastle United fan in the English Premier League.

The Huskies return to the field with an exhibition against Finlandia University Saturday, August 21 at Kearly Stadium. The team finished 5-4-1 over a truncated GLIAC spring season. Tech qualified for the GLIAC Tournament and fell to Grand Valley State 6-3 in the conference quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday
2nd Dunkin' location in the U.P.
Dunkin’ now open in Marquette Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU names Keller as new Cross Country Skiing Head Coach
TV6 & FOX UP golf graphic.
Schedule changes on TV6 & FOX UP Thursday, Friday for US Open coverage
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday Named All-Defense First Team