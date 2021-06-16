Advertisement

Marquette Trails Festival Committee seeks more volunteers

Volunteers are needed to keep time, help with road crossing, and work registration.
The Trail Festival takes place throughout the South Trails in Marquette.
By Mary Houle
Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners and bikers will soon take over Marquette’s South Trails for the annual Trails Festival.

The race events are back in-person this year, starting at Marquette Mountain.

Organizers are still looking for 80 volunteers to help with the events June 25-27th. Volunteers are needed to keep time, help with road crossing, and work registration.

The Race Director, Nic Dobbs, says more help will keep racers safe on the trails.

“Without volunteers the festival doesn’t really run, actually. It is super, super important to have these spots filled,” says Dobbs. “You’re helping out the trails; the trails that you know and love, and probably already use in your lives.”

Volunteer time slots and positions are available on Marquette Trails Festival website.

Embers Credit Union sponsors the festival, which is Noquemanon Trail Networks’ largest fundraiser of the year.

