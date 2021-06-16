Advertisement

Marquette theater association starts campaign for new equipment

By Kendall Bunch
Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette theater association wants to purchase a new mobile drive-in kit and they need your help to do so.

The Masonic Arts Theater and Innovation Company (MATI) started a Patronicity Campaign to buy a new water-proof mobile screen plus a trailer and other needed equipment for off-site events.

The organization hopes to bring movie nights beyond just downtown Marquette and into other parts of the U.P.

The goal is to raise $17,500. Executive Director, Ryan Engle, said if they reach that mark by August 9 the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will match those funds for a total of $35,000 raised.

“By doing it through this direction it will allow us to reduce what our normal cost would be if we were to have to take this somewhere, because we would’ve gotten community dollars to support the project,” Engle said.

Here is the breakdown of the cost:

  • $20,000 for Existing Projector & Equipment from U.P. Masonic Association
  • $3,000 for Heavy Duty Waterproof Screen & Framing Materials
  • $3,500 for Mechanical Lift to install screen at various locations
  • $3,500 for Equipment Trailer to travel to other communities
  • $2,500 for Replacement Projector Lens
  • $2,500 for Movie Licensing Fees (Approximately 5 Movies)

So far the group has raised $1,425. If you would like to donate you can scan the QR code on their flyer or visit their website.

