Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County woman almost fainted when she won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Jim’s Super Foods, located at 218 North 2nd Street in Ishpeming.

”I always play the $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s game,” said the player. “When I scratched my ticket and saw I won $2 million, I almost fainted. I called my niece right away to tell her the good news. She didn’t believe me, so I drove over there clutching my purse with the ticket in it the whole way.”

The 70-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments totaling $2 million.

With her winnings she plans to purchase a new TV and then save the remainder.

“I still can’t comprehend winning this amount of money. It doesn’t feel real yet,” the player said.

Players have won more than $98 million playing $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s, which launched in December 2019.

Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $99 million in prizes remain, including three $2 million top-prizes, 20 $10,000 prizes, 40 $5,000 prizes, and 555 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

About the Michigan Lottery: More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery provided nearly $1.18 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its sixth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $24.5 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com .

