Markkanen highlights water infrastructure grant awarded to Charter Township of Calumet

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen Wednesday announced the Charter Township of Calumet has been awarded a grant to provide people with improved, more efficient infrastructure.

A total of $90,500 in grant funds will be awarded to the community through the Affordability and Planning Grant program.

The grant is available as part of Michigan’s Clean Water Plan, through the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The Clean Water Plan will invest $500 million to help communities around the state make needed water infrastructural upgrades and provide people with cleaner drinking water.

The grants such as the one Calumet is set to receive addresses affordability and planning in areas such as asset management, rate studies and watersheds.

“This is a key investment in the long-term viability of infrastructure within our communities,” said Markkanen, of Hancock. “It will allow areas of the western U.P. to better address public health and environmental risks while being served in a more efficient fashion. I am excited to see this funding be put into action.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.