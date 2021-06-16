Advertisement

Markkanen highlights water infrastructure grant awarded to Charter Township of Calumet

A total of $90,500 in grant funds will be awarded to the community through the Affordability and Planning Grant program.
EGLE logo and faucet.
EGLE logo and faucet.(WLUC/EGLE)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen Wednesday announced the Charter Township of Calumet has been awarded a grant to provide people with improved, more efficient infrastructure.

A total of $90,500 in grant funds will be awarded to the community through the Affordability and Planning Grant program.

The grant is available as part of Michigan’s Clean Water Plan, through the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The Clean Water Plan will invest $500 million to help communities around the state make needed water infrastructural upgrades and provide people with cleaner drinking water.

The grants such as the one Calumet is set to receive addresses affordability and planning in areas such as asset management, rate studies and watersheds.

“This is a key investment in the long-term viability of infrastructure within our communities,” said Markkanen, of Hancock. “It will allow areas of the western U.P. to better address public health and environmental risks while being served in a more efficient fashion. I am excited to see this funding be put into action.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday
2nd Dunkin' location in the U.P.
Dunkin’ now open in Marquette Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges

Latest News

Jobs in Michigan.
Michigan jobless rate edges up in May
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Dr. Thomas Werner is Associate Professor of genetics and developmental biology at Michigan...
Michigan Tech professor receives Professor of the Year Award
MATI raising money for new mobile drive-in kit
Marquette theater association starts campaign for new equipment