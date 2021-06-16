Advertisement

GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival

The free event featured games, a dunk tank, and trucks from the Ishpeming Fire Department and UPPCO.
By Lily Simmons
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday evening, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Children’s Carnival.

The free event took place in the parking lot of River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming. It featured games, a dunk tank, and trucks from the Ishpeming Fire Department and UPPCO.

The 2020 Children’s Carnival was canceled due to the pandemic. GINCC executive director Bob Hendrickson says the chamber felt it was important to provide a fun event for families after such a challenging year.

“I think it’s a nice kickoff to the summer,” said Hendrickson. “It’s something that they’re going to be able to carry through the summer with them, and it’s a good family networking opportunity. It’s a very satisfying feeling to see excitement and fun and smiles on everybody’s face.”

The Westwood High School football team helped to set up the carnival. Players also hosted some of the activities and games.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast

Latest News

Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition to hold Trade-Up Days this weekend
Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition to hold Trade-Up Days this weekend
GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival
GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Stanton Twp. Hall.
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Escanaba farmer's market opens for the season
Escanaba farmer's market opens for the season