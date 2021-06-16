GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday evening, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Children’s Carnival.

The free event took place in the parking lot of River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming. It featured games, a dunk tank, and trucks from the Ishpeming Fire Department and UPPCO.

The 2020 Children’s Carnival was canceled due to the pandemic. GINCC executive director Bob Hendrickson says the chamber felt it was important to provide a fun event for families after such a challenging year.

“I think it’s a nice kickoff to the summer,” said Hendrickson. “It’s something that they’re going to be able to carry through the summer with them, and it’s a good family networking opportunity. It’s a very satisfying feeling to see excitement and fun and smiles on everybody’s face.”

The Westwood High School football team helped to set up the carnival. Players also hosted some of the activities and games.

