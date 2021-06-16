Advertisement

‘Fog testing’ of sewer systems begins next week in Shiras Hills area of Marquette

The type of fog used is harmless, white to yellowing-white in color, and may have a slight odor.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of the City of Marquette’s effort to reduce sanitary sewer infiltration, Coleman Engineering Company personnel will be conducting fog testing of City sewers.

This work is being completed to locate any existing deficiencies in the sewer mains, lateral and building plumbing, related to sewer lines.

The fog testing will begin in the Shiras Hills area starting next week. The project team will be placing door hangers with additional information at residences in the neighborhoods they are working in.

The type of fog used is harmless, white to yellowing-white in color, and may have a slight odor.

It is harmless to plants, animals, and humans.

“We ask that you ensure that all sinks, tubs, showers, toilets, floor drains and sewer traps have been checked and filled with water,” the city said in a release. “This will alleviate fog and/or sewer gases entering your home at these locations. If fog gets into your house, please simply ventilate your house.”

If you have any questions, please contact Scott at 906-774-3440 or Rick at 906-367-6214.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast

Latest News

Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition to hold Trade-Up Days this weekend
Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition to hold Trade-Up Days this weekend
GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival
GINCC kicks off summer with annual Children’s Carnival
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Stanton Twp. Hall.
Stanton Township leaders hear public comment on wind turbines
Escanaba farmer's market opens for the season
Escanaba farmer's market opens for the season