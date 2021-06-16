‘Fog testing’ of sewer systems begins next week in Shiras Hills area of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of the City of Marquette’s effort to reduce sanitary sewer infiltration, Coleman Engineering Company personnel will be conducting fog testing of City sewers.

This work is being completed to locate any existing deficiencies in the sewer mains, lateral and building plumbing, related to sewer lines.

The fog testing will begin in the Shiras Hills area starting next week. The project team will be placing door hangers with additional information at residences in the neighborhoods they are working in.

The type of fog used is harmless, white to yellowing-white in color, and may have a slight odor.

It is harmless to plants, animals, and humans.

“We ask that you ensure that all sinks, tubs, showers, toilets, floor drains and sewer traps have been checked and filled with water,” the city said in a release. “This will alleviate fog and/or sewer gases entering your home at these locations. If fog gets into your house, please simply ventilate your house.”

If you have any questions, please contact Scott at 906-774-3440 or Rick at 906-367-6214.

