Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry available in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be in Chocolay Township .

Food will be handed out starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at Silver Creek Church on Silver Creek Road.

The event will be done drive-thru style and will continue until supplies run out or until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone in need of food should make sure there is space in the back of their vehicle for volunteers to load food.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.