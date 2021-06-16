Advertisement

Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry available in Chocolay Township

Silver Creek, partnering with Feeding America, provides a food distribution every month for the community.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Updated: 10 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be in Chocolay Township .

Food will be handed out starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at Silver Creek Church on Silver Creek Road.

The event will be done drive-thru style and will continue until supplies run out or until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone in need of food should make sure there is space in the back of their vehicle for volunteers to load food.

