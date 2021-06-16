Escanaba Farmers Market now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for fruits, veggies and other homemade products? The Escanaba Farmers Market is now open with all that and more.

One vendor, Jessica Thorsen, sells chicken eggs, embroidered towels, honey and several goat milk products.

“Getting to go out and talk to everybody about my goats and show off what goat milk can do is really fun,” said Thorsen.

Along with Thorsen, there are several vendors selling a range of items.

“We have vegetables, we have baked goods, we have craft goods and we have some people selling flowers and plants. All kinds of different things here at the Escanaba Marketplace,” said Scott Czasak, Escanaba DDA Director. “It’s great to be back, it’s great to be open and it’s great to have the restrictions lifted and be completely open and back to normal and back to business here in Escanaba.”

If you have products you would like to sell in the farmers market, it’s not too late to sign up for a booth. Vendor applications are always available during the market.

“We start at a $25 daily rate, but you can also buy weekly, monthly or the entire year,” said Czasak.

The market is open Wednesdays from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until noon. It’s located on the corner of Ludington and 15th streets in downtown Escanaba.

“There are a lot of really great local vendors. Produce is just starting to come out. You’ll see a variety of products that maybe you didn’t know were available locally,” said Thorsen.

Thorsen says she loves talking about her goats and encourages anyone interested in herd sharing to come talk to her at the farmers market.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.