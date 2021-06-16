Chip sealing to begin in Gladstone Thursday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Gladstone will begin chip sealing some roads this week.

The city has contracted Fahrner Asphalt Sealer, LLC, to begin chip sealing some streets Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 25 for Phase 1.

Phase 2, will be done on Monday, July 16 and Friday, July 23, weather permitting.

Additional information can be found on the city’s website.

