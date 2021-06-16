Advertisement

Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’

The legislation would allow Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries to choose the day they would like to receive payments.
FILE. U.S. House.
FILE. U.S. House.(Source: Gray DC)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Representatives Jack Bergman (R-MI) and Carol Miller (R-WV) introduced the Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act of 2021 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Currently, the Social Security Administration (SSA) pays most beneficiaries on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of every month - forcing recipients to wait 35 days between payments four times each year, the pair said in a release. This has led to increased financial instability among beneficiaries.

The Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act would allow Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries to choose the day they would like to receive payments. According to the SSA, the change in this bill is expected to benefit 28 million Americans.

”The current schedule of Social Security payments creates uncertainty and hardship for thousands of seniors every year,” said Rep. Bergman. “Allowing recipients to choose the date they receive their benefits is a simple way we can create financial stability without increasing costs for taxpayers or the Social Security Administration. I’m proud to help introduce this commonsense legislation to improve the lives of seniors nationwide.”

“I’m proud to introduce this legislation to support America’s Social Security beneficiaries,” said Rep. Miller. “Social Security benefits are integral to the livelihoods of those who worked for decades to receive them. By making sure recipients can choose when they receive payments, this bill will alleviate the worry of financial uncertainty and offer more stability to our retired workforce in West Virginia and across the country.”

