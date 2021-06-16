Another pleasant day before a front
High pressure slowly moves out, but we stay dry with sunny skies. Then, a front approaches tomorrow. As a result, the humidity will increase along with temperatures. Plus, light showers will move across the west end early in the morning. Following that pop-up thunderstorms develop in the afternoon in the central and eastern U.P. This weekend will be a bit cooler. Another disturbance comes for the start of next week so showers will move in by late Sunday afternoon.
Today: Sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s along the Great Lakes, mid to upper 70s inland
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers west in the morning. Then, afternoon thunderstorms
>Highs: low to mid-80s inland, 70s elsewhere
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Mainly upper 60s, low 70s south
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late in the afternoon
>Highs: Mainly upper 60s, low 70s south
Monday: Cloudy with widespread showers
>Highs: Mainly 60s
Tuesday: Staying seasonably cool with mostly cloudy skies
>Highs: Mainly 60s
