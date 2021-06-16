Advertisement

Another pleasant day before a front

By Jennifer Perez
Updated: 9 hours ago
High pressure slowly moves out, but we stay dry with sunny skies. Then, a front approaches tomorrow. As a result, the humidity will increase along with temperatures. Plus, light showers will move across the west end early in the morning. Following that pop-up thunderstorms develop in the afternoon in the central and eastern U.P. This weekend will be a bit cooler. Another disturbance comes for the start of next week so showers will move in by late Sunday afternoon.

Today: Sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s along the Great Lakes, mid to upper 70s inland

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers west in the morning. Then, afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: low to mid-80s inland, 70s elsewhere

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mainly upper 60s, low 70s south

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late in the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly upper 60s, low 70s south

Monday: Cloudy with widespread showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Tuesday: Staying seasonably cool with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mainly 60s

