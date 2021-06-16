Advertisement

1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast

Host and producer Delia Dambra chose Paul Girard’s case because of the age of it and how small the Marquette community is.
By Maci Cosmore
Updated: 15 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 1980s Marquette cold case is gaining popularity in a popular true crime podcast.

The 1988 murder of Paul Girard in Marquette’s Presque Isle is featured on Audiochuck’s “Park Predator” podcast series.

Host and producer, Delia Dambra said she looks for cases which have less coverage, and she chose Girard’s case because of the age of it and how small the Marquette community is.

“But really it was that first phone call to Doug Haslett with Marquette PD that really made me choose it to be one of the earlier episodes this season because the department was so open with the information and so willing to talk to me about what they are actively doing on the case and I know that really resonates with our listeners,” Dambra said.

If there is anyone who still might have information about the Girard murder case, you can contact the Marquette Police Department at 906-228-0400.

