Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts opens today in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art gallery in downtown Marquette celebrated its grand opening today.

Local artists have their work on display and for sale at Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts.

Additionally, the gallery houses a state-of-the-art printer for high quality reproductions of original pieces.

Owner Laura Songer says all artists in the community are welcome to create prints with her.

After all, Songer believes art should be accessible and part of everyday life.

“Your life is full of art, and I think that’s one of the important things of this gallery, is to just get people to look at themselves in that creative process.” says Songer.

Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts is open from Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm.

You can contact Songer at art@wintergreenhill.com, or visit the Facebook page here.

