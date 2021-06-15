Veterans group holds flag burning ceremony on Flag Day

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In honor of Flag Day a group of veterans held a flag burning Monday evening in Ely Township.

American Legion Greenwood Post 114 started the ceremony by honoring its own flag. After that, the post burned old and rundown flags which, it says, is the proper way to dispose of the American flag.

The post says even though attendance for the ceremony has declined, it reminds people that it’s important to observe flag day.

“We have a lot of veterans that sacrificed their lives and these flags honor them especially at their graves sites,” said David Abraham, American Legion Post 114 Commander.

The post says it had double the amount of flags it usually does because the ceremony did not happen last year.

