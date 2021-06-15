Advertisement

Veterans group holds flag burning ceremony on Flag Day

American Legion Greenwood Post 114 says even though attendance for the ceremony has declined, it is important to observe flag day.
By Nick Friend
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In honor of Flag Day a group of veterans held a flag burning Monday evening in Ely Township.

American Legion Greenwood Post 114 started the ceremony by honoring its own flag. After that, the post burned old and rundown flags which, it says, is the proper way to dispose of the American flag.

The post says even though attendance for the ceremony has declined, it reminds people that it’s important to observe flag day.

“We have a lot of veterans that sacrificed their lives and these flags honor them especially at their graves sites,” said David Abraham, American Legion Post 114 Commander.

The post says it had double the amount of flags it usually does because the ceremony did not happen last year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday

Latest News

Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July