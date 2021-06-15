U.P. Summer Weather on Wednesday

Wednesday: Sunny, dry and mild with light winds

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, chance of showers

Highs: 80s west, 70s east, coolest along the shores of Lakes Michigan and Huron

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon and evening showers

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Becoming sunny

Highs: upper 60s to mid 70s northwest to southeast

Clouds will increase on Sunday with a chance of rain late in the day over western portions of the U.P. Low pressure will trek across the western Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday with some rain expected to fall at times over all of Upper Michigan. Indications are that windy, cool weather will follow the passage of the low Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.