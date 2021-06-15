Advertisement

U.P. Summer Weather on Wednesday

With Abundant Sunshine, Light Winds, Comfortable Temperatures and Low Humidity
Karl Bohnak: 6/7/21
Karl Bohnak: 6/7/21
By Karl Bohnak
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Sunny, dry and mild with light winds

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, chance of showers

Highs: 80s west, 70s east, coolest along the shores of Lakes Michigan and Huron

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon and evening showers

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Becoming sunny

Highs: upper 60s to mid 70s northwest to southeast

Clouds will increase on Sunday with a chance of rain late in the day over western portions of the U.P.  Low pressure will trek across the western Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday with some rain expected to fall at times over all of Upper Michigan.  Indications are that windy, cool weather will follow the passage of the low Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday

Latest News

seasonal
Perfect U.P. summer weather for a bit
Karl Bohnak: 6/14/21
Cool and Comfortable Weather Continues Tuesday
nice
Pleasant week ahead
Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms
Mostly sunny start Sunday, then clouding up with chance of rain, t-storms