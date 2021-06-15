Two new businesses offering supplies and care for your dogs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new pet supply store and coming next week, a new business with services like grooming and daycare.

“We’ve got daycare, grooming, extended care and we will offer some training class, we will offer some training classes which will include basic pet handling and then some agility later on,” said Rebekah Anger, owner of K9 Cosmetology.

Petique and K9 Cosmetology are two separate businesses under one roof, making it a one stop shop for you and your pet. Both business owners are female veterans.

“[Petique’s owner] synergized with us and it’s made it really possible that possible that if we recommend something for dogs grooming or maybe a dog has some allergies, something along those lines, but it’s easy enough for you guys to pop on over here, grab some of those grooming tools,” said Anger.

Petique is already open to the public and K9 Cosmetology hopes to have its grand opening this coming Monday.

“Go ahead and grab a pre-registration. It’s going to tell you everything about what’s going on here along with what vaccinations that your pet is going to need,” said Anger.

K9 Cosmetology is offering doggy daycare with a cap of 28 dogs per day.

“We have 8 pens here and, in each pen, we’re only going to allow 3 to 4 dogs and that just depends on how they get along,” said Anger.

Overnight stay is also offered with a max of 5 dogs per night and your dog won’t be kept in a kennel.

“It’s going to be a little bit higher end, but we will always have somebody stay at night with the pets.”

Pet grooming and bathing is also offered, all from certified groomers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.