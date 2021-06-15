TEAM Wireless to acquire retailer Cellular & More

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - TEAM Wireless, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, will be acquiring Cellular & More, another Verizon Authorized Retailer.

The downstate company based in Canton, will become part of TEAM Wireless as of July 1.

Currently, Cellular & More independently owns and operates retail locations throughout Southern Michigan. 15 of these locations will be a part of the acquisition including:

Ann Arbor - 3035 Washtenaw Ave.

Auburn Hills - 2554 N Squirrel Rd.

Bloomfield Hills - 4036 Telegraph Rd.

Burton - 1295 S Center Rd.

Charlotte - 240 S Cochran Ave.

Chelsea - 1192 S Main St.

Grand Blanc - 6331 S Saginaw Rd.

Grosse Pointe - 16839 Kercheval Ave.

Hastings - 602 W State St.

Jackson - 3318 E Michigan Ave.

Kalamazoo - 5457 Gull Rd.

Lansing - 440 E Edgewood Blvd.

Rochester - 1467 N Rochester Rd.

Van Buren - 10930 Belleville Rd.

White Lake - 320 Town Center Blvd.

“All employees of Cellular & More will be welcomed with opened arms to our organization” said Founder and CEO of TEAM Wireless, Brian Boucher. “We’re excited to grow our TEAM Wireless brand and continue the strong legacy of excellent customer service to which Cellular & More is known. The people of Cellular & More will be a natural fit within our organization. In many ways this feels as much of a talent acquisition as it is a corporate one. All of TEAM Wireless is very proud and honored to have this opportunity and we know we must work diligently to earn the trust of the customers and new employees in Southern Michigan. As a Michigan based corporation, nothing makes us prouder than expanding in our home state.”

TEAM Wireless was founded in 2001 in Escanaba.

This will mark TEAM Wireless’ fifth acquisition in the past eleven years.

In addition to the acquisitions, TEAM Wireless has opened locations throughout Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin since its founding.

TEAM Wireless will now independently own and operate 63 retail locations with over 400 employees, while maintaining its headquarters in Escanaba.

TEAM Wireless is a Verizon Authorized Retailer, certified mobile device repair center, and carries a full line of wireless accessories.

