Superior String Alliance teaches students to play instruments

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a month of virtual lessons, a group of young musicians met in person for the first time this week.

Music fills the air at Presque Isle Park from June 14 – June 18, thanks to fourth and fifth grade students from Marquette County and the Superior String Alliance.

“We experimented with Zoom, as I think many of us did this year,” said Danielle Simandl, executive director of the Superior String Alliance. “We started group classes in the beginning of May, mostly talking about the instruments themselves and how to read music.”

Simandl says prior to those Zoom classes, many of the students had never picked up an instrument. One of those students is 11-year-old cellist Ruby Myron.

“I wanted something to keep me entertained over the summer, and it’s so much fun,” said Ruby. “At first, I was like, ‘It’s just to keep busy,’ but I love it!”

Ruby says she is proud of how much she has learned in such a short period of time.

“Yesterday, I was very excited that I knew how to pluck like two strings and make it kind of sound good,” she said. “Then we’re doing the first half of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow!’”

Simandl says by Friday, the group will have the skills to perform a concert for their families. She hopes the students will continue studying and playing music after the concert.

“While there are a lot of different technical things to learn, it’s still an avenue for creativity,” said Simandl. “Anybody can learn how to do it, and it can lead to any other source of creativity too.”

The Superior String Alliance will host middle and high school sessions in July and August. For details and registration information, click here. Follow the Superior String Alliance on Facebook for future events and programs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.