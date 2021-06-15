Advertisement

Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday

Latest News

A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp