Public meeting regarding PFAS contamination near former Marquette Airport site to be held later this month

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team will host a public meeting about the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) investigation near the former Marquette Airport later this month.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. June 24.

PFAS are a large group of human-made substances used in manufacturing, firefighting, and consumer products.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will provide an overview of PFAS chemicals, and an update of the on-site investigation and continued residential well sampling.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide information about possible health effects related to PFAS exposure.

Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentations.

Who should attend : This informational meeting is geared towards community members who are interested in the status of the former Marquette Airport PFAS investigation.

How to attend the online meeting: To attend the online public information meeting register through the : To attend the online public information meeting register through the Marquette County Health Department website or follow this link . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you do not have internet access and would like to join by PHONE ONLY, please use the following phone number: 213-787-0529, and use conference code 881478.

Pre-registration is not required to attend the meeting.

Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the event (6:00 p.m.).

Individuals needing language assistance or accommodations for effective participation at the meeting should contact Harry Castle (castleh@michigan.gov or 517-582-1901) by June 17 to request language, mobility, visual, hearing, translation, and/or other assistance.

