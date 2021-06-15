Perfect U.P. summer weather for a bit

High pressure sticks around for the next two days, which will keep conditions dry. Then, a warm front moves in on Thursday with temperatures climbing above normal into the 80s. A cold front clears on Thursday night into Friday, bringing back cooler air for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Mid 70s, to upper 70s south

Thursday: Clouds increase with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly 70s, low to mid-80s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy followed by late afternoon showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

