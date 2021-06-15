Advertisement

Perfect U.P. summer weather for a bit

By Jennifer Perez
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure sticks around for the next two days, which will keep conditions dry. Then, a warm front moves in on Thursday with temperatures climbing above normal into the 80s. A cold front clears on Thursday night into Friday, bringing back cooler air for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Mid 70s, to upper 70s south

Thursday: Clouds increase with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly 70s, low to mid-80s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy followed by late afternoon showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 6/7/21
U.P. Summer Weather on Wednesday
Karl Bohnak: 6/14/21
Cool and Comfortable Weather Continues Tuesday
nice
Pleasant week ahead
Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms
Mostly sunny start Sunday, then clouding up with chance of rain, t-storms