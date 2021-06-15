Perfect U.P. summer weather for a bit
High pressure sticks around for the next two days, which will keep conditions dry. Then, a warm front moves in on Thursday with temperatures climbing above normal into the 80s. A cold front clears on Thursday night into Friday, bringing back cooler air for the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder
>Highs: Mid 70s, to upper 70s south
Thursday: Clouds increase with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon
>Highs: Mainly 70s, low to mid-80s south
Friday: Partly cloudy with morning showers
>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy followed by late afternoon showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly 60s
