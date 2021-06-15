MCHD to offer COVID-19 vaccine at Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market on Wednesday.

Doses will be available June 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The J&J vaccine is a one-shot series and is recommended for people aged 18 years and older. No appointment is necessary.

If you have questions, or are in need of a vaccine appointment at the Marquette County Health Department, please call 906-475-7844. Information can also be found on the MCHD website and Facebook Pages: Marquette County Health Department Emergency Preparedness and Marquette County Health Department Clinic Services.

