Advertisement

Marquette County YMCA kicks off summer youth programs

The YMCA is hosting Day Camp, Ninja Camp, a cartwheeling clinic, and more fun activities for kids.
By Lily Simmons
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County YMCA is kicking off a summer full of activities for kids.

The center’s Day Camp started on June 14, and it will continue through August 20. The camp is open to children ages 5 – 12.

Kids get to swim, participate in outdoor activities, go on fieldtrips, and more. Grace Brindle, the YMCA’s sports and marketing director, says Day Camp helps children grow physically, socially, and emotionally.

“We teach the core values of honesty, caring, respect, and responsibility, and we integrate that into all of our programming and everything that we do,” Brindle said. “When kids come to Day Camp or do any other programs here at the Y, they are going to be learning those core values and using that in their everyday life.”

The YMCA’s Ninja Camp, which teaches kids parkour skills, is taking place this week. The center will host a cartwheel clinic on July 13, as well as a gymnastics camp at the West End YMCA in August.

For more information on these and other future programs, visit the Marquette County YMCA website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday

Latest News

Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July