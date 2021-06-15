Marquette County YMCA kicks off summer youth programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County YMCA is kicking off a summer full of activities for kids.

The center’s Day Camp started on June 14, and it will continue through August 20. The camp is open to children ages 5 – 12.

Kids get to swim, participate in outdoor activities, go on fieldtrips, and more. Grace Brindle, the YMCA’s sports and marketing director, says Day Camp helps children grow physically, socially, and emotionally.

“We teach the core values of honesty, caring, respect, and responsibility, and we integrate that into all of our programming and everything that we do,” Brindle said. “When kids come to Day Camp or do any other programs here at the Y, they are going to be learning those core values and using that in their everyday life.”

The YMCA’s Ninja Camp, which teaches kids parkour skills, is taking place this week. The center will host a cartwheel clinic on July 13, as well as a gymnastics camp at the West End YMCA in August.

For more information on these and other future programs, visit the Marquette County YMCA website.

